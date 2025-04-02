The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736,605 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.66% of Travelers Companies worth $1,454,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TRV opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

