The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $50,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.47. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

