TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

About TherapeuticsMD

TXMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

