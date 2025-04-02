Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,409. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

