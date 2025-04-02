Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 427.65 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 429.98 ($5.56), with a volume of 190449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.20 ($5.82).

Thungela Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.87.

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.48 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

