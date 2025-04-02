Top Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct a significant portion of their business online, often through digital platforms that facilitate the buying and selling of goods and services. These stocks typically represent firms such as online retailers, digital marketplaces, and related technology providers that support the infrastructure of electronic commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $710.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 2,814,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 11,444,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $990.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,077.69.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. 591,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 280,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,016. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $111.15 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 204,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. Post has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

