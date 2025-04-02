Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies primarily engaged in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by market dynamics, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes affecting the energy sector, making them subject to fluctuations in global energy demand and supply. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,796,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,795,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day moving average is $323.48. The company has a market capitalization of $907.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. 8,542,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,320,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $15.09 on Wednesday, reaching $330.73. 1,808,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,470. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.48. GE Vernova has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.60.

