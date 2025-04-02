Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Topcon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.