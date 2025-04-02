Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.07), with a volume of 10844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.03).

Touchstar Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Touchstar

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

