Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
