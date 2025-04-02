Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.