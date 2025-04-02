Toy Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares that tend to exhibit a high degree of volatility and are often driven more by investor sentiment than by stable, predictable earnings. They are sometimes seen as speculative investments that appeal to traders looking for quick, game-like profits rather than long-term value accumulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $710.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $945.00. 1,013,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,243. The company has a market cap of $419.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $177.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Featured Stories