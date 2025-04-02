TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 3,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 675,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

TOYO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOYO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TOYO in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOYO during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TOYO during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TOYO Company Profile

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

