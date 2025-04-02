Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Tradewinds LLC. owned 0.38% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inotiv news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 108,311 shares of company stock worth $425,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.77.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.