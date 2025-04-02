Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 211.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a PE ratio of 262.89 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

