Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 211.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Superconductor Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AMSC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a PE ratio of 262.89 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $38.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMSC
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.