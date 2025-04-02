Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

