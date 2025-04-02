Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Issues Earnings Results

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $95.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $102.66, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.
Traws Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of TRAW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Traws Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.
Traws Pharma Company Profile
