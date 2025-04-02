Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Issues Earnings Results

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $95.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $102.66, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Traws Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of TRAW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Traws Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

