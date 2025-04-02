Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

