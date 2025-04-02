Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,091 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $283,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.