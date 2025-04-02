Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,277,127,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,291,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

