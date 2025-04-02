Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 114,465 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 383.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

View Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.