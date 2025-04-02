TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 1,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.72.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

