UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 264,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. Lincoln National has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

