UBS Group Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

