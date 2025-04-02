UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 325,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. 77,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

