Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 553,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 83,824 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

UA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.60.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.