United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

UAL opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $323,508,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

