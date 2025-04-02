United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 948,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,737,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.