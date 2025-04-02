Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 110,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 192,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

URC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Uranium Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.31. The company has a market cap of C$351.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

