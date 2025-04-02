Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,499.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,599,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 782,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 637,587 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 447,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 392,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,789,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 291,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UE opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.