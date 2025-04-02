US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1639 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 5.5% increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.