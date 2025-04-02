US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $48.31.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
