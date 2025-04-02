US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USVN)

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USVN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $49.87.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
