Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 538,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Uxin Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

