Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,932 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $69,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,808,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

