Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.