Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $152,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after acquiring an additional 931,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

