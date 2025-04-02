Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 61.7% increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of TSE:VGRO opened at C$37.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1 year low of C$32.87 and a 1 year high of C$39.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.55.

