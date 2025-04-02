Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

