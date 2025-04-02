Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.