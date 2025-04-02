Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

