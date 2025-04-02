Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Announces Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Vaso Stock Performance

VASO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,581. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.