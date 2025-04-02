Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Announces Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.
Vaso Stock Performance
VASO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,581. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Vaso Company Profile
