Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00.

EA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

