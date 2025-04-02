Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.20. 149,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,360,000 after purchasing an additional 239,404 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,520,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

