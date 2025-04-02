Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $343.25 and last traded at $344.91. Approximately 1,271,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,138,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $644.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

