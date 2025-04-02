Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

VANI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

