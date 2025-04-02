Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.
Vox Valor Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON VOX remained flat at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,560. Vox Valor Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £270,302.40 and a PE ratio of -21.98.
Vox Valor Capital Company Profile
