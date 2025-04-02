Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Shares of LON VOX remained flat at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,560. Vox Valor Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £270,302.40 and a PE ratio of -21.98.

Vox Valor Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was formerly known as Vertu Capital Limited.

