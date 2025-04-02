Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$281.17 and last traded at C$280.49, with a volume of 531758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$275.99.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$269.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$258.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total value of C$1,353,780.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62 shares in the company, valued at C$16,786.88. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total transaction of C$1,153,266.71. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock worth $6,185,495. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

