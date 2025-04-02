Wedbush Increases Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.47.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

