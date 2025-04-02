Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):
- 3/31/2025 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 3/25/2025 – MAG Silver was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.09.
MAG Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
