Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):

3/31/2025 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2025 – MAG Silver was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MAG Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

