Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

4/2/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

2/21/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 16,042,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,951,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

