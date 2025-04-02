Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/2/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
- 2/24/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/16/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2025 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 16,042,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.