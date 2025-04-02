Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 5,614,233 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.94% of Amcor worth $263,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 344,378 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 277,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $6,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

